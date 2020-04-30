|
Patricia Butler-Ladson
Augusta, GA—On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Patricia Butler-Ladson departed this life at a Beaufort, South Carolina hospital.
Patricia Butler-Ladson was born July 13, 1948 to the late George Butler, Sr. and Bertha Harmon-Butler in Jacksonville, Florida.
Patricia and her two sisters were lovingly raised by their beloved aunt Eriel AikenButler in Augusta, Georgia.
Patricia spent the last days of her life in Beaufort, South Carolina with her daughter, Julie Natasha, son-in-law, Master Sergeant Derrick Cheeks of the U.S. Marine Corps, and their three children, Madyson, Derrick, Jr., and Darius.
Patricia was educated in the Richmond County School System. She was in the 1966 graduating class of T.W. Josey High School, which was the first graduating class at the school in Augusta, Georgia. She earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Augusta Technical College and furthered her education in Court Reporting at Essex County Community College. She spent her adult years living in New Jersey where her sister Corine and brother Calvin are still living there.
One brother, George Butler, Jr., preceded her in death.
Patricia leaves to treasure her memories: her daughter Julie Natasha LadsonCheeks and her son Horace Eugene Holden; her sisters Corine Butler-Peebles and Gloria Jean Butler; her brother Calvin Butler. She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends across the country who will miss her company and friendship.
Because of COVID-19, a private memorial will be held in Beaufort, S.C. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in honor of Patricia Butler-Ladson to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or call 1-800-242-8721 or email heart.erg/donate. The family thanks you for your donation on behalf of Patricia Butler-Ladson. Family contact: Gloria Butler (706) 738-5220.
