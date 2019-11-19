Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Carswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Carswell


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Carswell Obituary
Patricia Carswell
North Augusta, SC—Patricia S. Carswell, 74, wife of Chuck Carswell, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Mrs. Carswell was the corporate secretary for C.N. Brown Plastics for 34 years.
Additional survivors include her children, Grant Sutton (Melissa), Jennifer Cheek (Randall), Melanie Hargrove (Brandon) and Christy Wright; her sister, Dorothy Wilson (Bruce) and her grandchildren, Natalie Sutton, Brooke Sutton, Dillon Cheek, Madison Cheek, Hunter Boyce, Tayler Wright, Gage Wright, and Gavin Wright.
The family requests that, in place of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -