Patricia Carswell
North Augusta, SC—Patricia S. Carswell, 74, wife of Chuck Carswell, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Mrs. Carswell was the corporate secretary for C.N. Brown Plastics for 34 years.
Additional survivors include her children, Grant Sutton (Melissa), Jennifer Cheek (Randall), Melanie Hargrove (Brandon) and Christy Wright; her sister, Dorothy Wilson (Bruce) and her grandchildren, Natalie Sutton, Brooke Sutton, Dillon Cheek, Madison Cheek, Hunter Boyce, Tayler Wright, Gage Wright, and Gavin Wright.
The family requests that, in place of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019