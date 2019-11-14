|
Dr. Patricia Edwards-Bido
North Augusta, South Carolina—Dr. Patricia Edwards-Bido, 61, wife of the late Wilfredo D. Bido, entered into rest on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clyde D. Holliday, presiding and eulogist. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Dr. Edwards-Bido was the daughter of the late Arthur Edwards, Sr. and Hattie Nesbitt Edwards. She was born March 14, 1058 in Queens, NY. She was united in Holy Matrimony to George Alvin Robinson on June 21, 1975. Their union led to the birth of a son Aundre Maurice Robinson. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Wilfredo Dejesus Bido on November 26, 1996. An accomplished student, she held a B.S. from Wayland Baptist University, an M.S. from Troy State University and Ed.D. from NOVA Southeastern University. She was currently a Business Instructor at Midland Valley High School,a position she has held for the last 14 years. Prior to her teaching career, Dr. Edwards-Bido served her Nation in the U.S. Army where she retired as a Master Sergeant after 22 years of service. She had multiple tours and duty assignment to include, Ft. Gordon, GA; Seoul, Korea and Ft. Hood, TX. She received many commendations during her career including Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award) Army Commendation Medal (4th award), Army Achievement Medal (3rd Award), Army Superior Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal (6th award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), NCO's Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 2, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award) and Expert Marksmanship Award.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Aundre Maurice Robinison of San Antonio, TX; her stepson, Anthony Michael Bido of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Ariana Janae Robinson and Deaundre Jamil Robinson of Augusta, GA, Kain Alexander Robinson and Autumn Elyse Vasquez-Robinson of San Antonio, TX; her mother Hattie Edwards of Springfield, SC; 2 sisters, Antoinette Edwards Spalding (Malcolm) of Greenville, SC and TiLand Roebuck of Queens, NY; 3 brothers, David Edwards and Arthur Edwards, Jr. of Springfield, SC and Eric Edwards of FL; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and many loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Malcolm Alonzo Spalding, David Edwards, Eric Edwards, Cornell Richardson, George Alvin Robinson and Aundre Maurice Robinson.
