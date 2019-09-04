Home

McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Cannan Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Cannan Baptist Church
Patricia Etterle


1965 - 2019
Patricia Etterle Obituary
Patricia Etterle
Keysville, Georgia—Patricia Anne Etterle,54, of Keysville, GA entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born June 6, 1965 in Augusta, GA.
She loved her family and made the best biscuits you've ever had. She was preceded in death by her father, James Jarrell and her mother, Carol Green, a sister Samantha Green and Nephew Mike-Mike Minard.
She is survived by husband of 36 years, Ricky Etterle; three daughters, Summer (Scott) Widner, Jose Etterle and Crystal Etterle; three grandchildren, Braxton, Dillon, and granddaughter due in December; a brother, Robert Graham; three sisters, Elizabeth Minard, Kathy Kitchens, Lynn Poston; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cannan Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Andrews. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the church.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
