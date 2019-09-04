|
Patricia Etterle
Keysville, Georgia—Patricia Anne Etterle,54, of Keysville, GA entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born June 6, 1965 in Augusta, GA.
She loved her family and made the best biscuits you've ever had. She was preceded in death by her father, James Jarrell and her mother, Carol Green, a sister Samantha Green and Nephew Mike-Mike Minard.
She is survived by husband of 36 years, Ricky Etterle; three daughters, Summer (Scott) Widner, Jose Etterle and Crystal Etterle; three grandchildren, Braxton, Dillon, and granddaughter due in December; a brother, Robert Graham; three sisters, Elizabeth Minard, Kathy Kitchens, Lynn Poston; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cannan Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Andrews. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019