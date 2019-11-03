Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Patricia Flynn "Pat" Brady

Patricia Flynn "Pat" Brady Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Flynn Brady
North Augusta, SC—The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Flynn Brady, 73, who entered into rest November 2, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Reverend J. Renauard West celebrant. Final Prayers and Commendation in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Brady was a native of Tallahassee, Florida, having made North Augusta her home for the past 36 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and retired from Lawyers Title Insurance Company. Mrs. Brady was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Thomas Brady.
Survivors include a son, John (Cheryl) Iaukea, North Augusta; two daughters, Kim Anderson, Tallahassee, FL and Jill (Kevin) Nugent, Belvedere; seven grandchildren; a sister, Jan (William) Phillips, North Augusta.
The Vigil Service for the Deceased will be conducted at the funeral home Tuesday evening at 6 o'clock followed by Visitation until 8.
Memorials may be made to at
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019
