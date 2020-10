Patricia Gayle JenningsAugusta, Georgia—Patricia Gayle Jennings, 81, entered into rest October 17, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.Patricia a lifelong resident of Augusta was a retired Nurse at St. Josephs Hospital, and a member of Morningside Baptist Church.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Revivify Church with Reverend Jason Mitchem officiating.Survivors include her son, Hal McKoon (Consuelo); daughters, Tammie Smith; Connie Burnette (Leonard); Eight grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to charity of your choice McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2020