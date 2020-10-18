Patricia Gayle Jennings
Augusta, Georgia—Patricia Gayle Jennings, 81, entered into rest October 17, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
Patricia a lifelong resident of Augusta was a retired Nurse at St. Josephs Hospital, and a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Revivify Church with Reverend Jason Mitchem officiating.
Survivors include her son, Hal McKoon (Consuelo); daughters, Tammie Smith; Connie Burnette (Leonard); Eight grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to charity of your choice
