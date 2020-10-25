1/1
Grovetown, GA—
Mrs. Patricia Gayle Smith, 55, beloved wife of Bill Smith, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Along with her husband, Bill Smith, she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jessica Smith and Nathan Smith, and her 6 grandchildren. Gayle had 2 brothers and spouses, 5 sisters and spouses, and many nephews and nieces.
Gayle was proceeded in death by her mother, Judy Bush, and her father, Thurmond Bush.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife and a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the St. Jude Hospital for Children at www.stjude.org.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
