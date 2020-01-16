|
Patricia "Pat" Joan Luke
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Patricia Joan Luke, 84, entered into rest January 16, 2020.
Mrs. Luke, longtime resident of Thomson, GA was born in Seattle, WA, the daughter of the late Arthur Phillips and the late Hazel Eleanor Atwood Phillips Conner. She worked as a medical transcriptionist before becoming a full time homemaker. Mrs. Luke enjoyed traveling, making numerous trips to California to visit family as well as trips along the west coast and into Canada. She inherited a love for sewing, knitting, and crocheting from her mother. Mrs. Luke was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church where she had served as a secretary and with VBS and Sunday School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Luke; sister, Janet Dee Thompson; and stepfather, Robert G. Conner.
Survivors include her children, Elane L. Lewis (Walker) of Avera, GA, Ricky Luke (Debby) of Thomson, GA, and Ellen Stapleton (George) of Stapleton, GA; grandchildren, Pete Stapleton (April), Greg Hartzog (Jenny), Natalie Stapleton, Tyler Luke (Casey), and Luke Stapleton; great grandchildren, Cheyanne, Lily, and Kelsey; and sister, Hazel E. Brown (Vern) of California.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery with Rev. Butch Baston officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patricia Luke.
