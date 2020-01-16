Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Luke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joan "Pat" Luke


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Joan "Pat" Luke Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Joan Luke
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Patricia Joan Luke, 84, entered into rest January 16, 2020.
Mrs. Luke, longtime resident of Thomson, GA was born in Seattle, WA, the daughter of the late Arthur Phillips and the late Hazel Eleanor Atwood Phillips Conner. She worked as a medical transcriptionist before becoming a full time homemaker. Mrs. Luke enjoyed traveling, making numerous trips to California to visit family as well as trips along the west coast and into Canada. She inherited a love for sewing, knitting, and crocheting from her mother. Mrs. Luke was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church where she had served as a secretary and with VBS and Sunday School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Luke; sister, Janet Dee Thompson; and stepfather, Robert G. Conner.
Survivors include her children, Elane L. Lewis (Walker) of Avera, GA, Ricky Luke (Debby) of Thomson, GA, and Ellen Stapleton (George) of Stapleton, GA; grandchildren, Pete Stapleton (April), Greg Hartzog (Jenny), Natalie Stapleton, Tyler Luke (Casey), and Luke Stapleton; great grandchildren, Cheyanne, Lily, and Kelsey; and sister, Hazel E. Brown (Vern) of California.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery with Rev. Butch Baston officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patricia Luke.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/17/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -