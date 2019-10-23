|
Patricia Kelly
Grovetown, Georgia—Patricia Gay Kelly, 76, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with Dr. Jonathan Reimer officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Patricia was born in Augusta, Ga., to the late Paige and Evelyn Gay. She was a retired Nurse for over 25 years and loved traveling, especially her weekend get-a-ways.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Warren (David), David Swilley (Barbara) and James Kelly; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Opalak (Charles) and Cameron Swilley; three great-grandchildren, Aurelia Opalak, Eleanor Opalak and Isabel Opalak; Don and Dolly Swilley; two very dear friends, Robert Kearney and Elliott Sturman; a childhood friend, Julia Prather; and two cousins, Anna Blankenship and Julie Boone.
Pallbearers will be William Warren, Ryan Warren, Robert Kearney, Dean Bliss, Joe Newsome and Elliott Sturman.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel
