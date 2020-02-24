|
|
Patricia M. Nichols
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Patricia M. Nichols, 72, entered into rest on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue Chapel with Dr. Kevin Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Grovetown, Georgia.
Mrs. Nichols had been a longtime resident of the Augusta and Martinez area and retired after more than 20 years of service with the Medical College of Georgia. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and was a totally dedicated grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Nichols was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lola Rich Maynard.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry L. Nichols, Sr., her children, Wayne Nichols (Patricia), Melissa Chassereau (Duke), Jerry Nichols, Jr. and Cheryl Nichols, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, sisters, Debbie Jagnondon, Sandy Rice and Jean Ward (Tom), brothers, Billy Maynard, Tony Maynard (Nancy) and Ronnie Maynard (Laura) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nichols' grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Platt's Funeral Home Crawford Avenue.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020