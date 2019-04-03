|
|
Mrs. Patricia Paul Hobbs, 78, of North Augusta, SC and a former longtime resident of Wrens, GA, loving mother to the late Alan Hobbs, (Vida), Paula Hobbs Bell, (David) and Angela Hobbs Ivey, loving "Mimi" to Paul Bell and Joseph Ivey, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, under the loving and compassionate care of her family, on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Born in and a resident of Jefferson County, GA, until 2011, she retired from State Farm in Wrens, GA and was a member of Wrens Baptist Church. Prior to her health declining, she enjoyed line dancing and ballroom dancing, for which she won many awards.
Additional family members siblings, Anne Coker, Augusta, GA, Jeannette Worsham, Augusta, GA and Bobbie Reese, (Marvin) Wrens, GA and her late husband, Clifford S. Hobbs, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Augusta, GA. Pastor Jerry Byrd will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice for the care provided.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the . ()
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019