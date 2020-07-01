Mrs. Patricia Quiller Mealing
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Patricia C. Quiller Mealing, entered into rest June 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Mims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Mealing, a native of Aiken County retired from the Aiken County School System. She was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church where she served on the women's ministry, choir and usher's ministry.
Survivors include her husband, Jessie James Mealing; three sons, James Morton (Tahjah), John Mealing, Sr. (Lisa) and Rodrick Mealing, Sr. (Angel); three daughters, Maggie Quiller, Margil O'Conner (Kelvin) and Samantha Mealing;; a sister, Cathy Quiller (George Johnson) six brothers, Calvin Quiller, Jr. (Annie), John Allen Quiller, Wesley Quiller (Patricia), Keith Quiller, Jeffery Quiller and John Quiller, Jr.; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home with mask and social distancing.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 2, 2020