|
|
Patricia Robinson
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mrs. Patricia Robinson entered into rest on February 10, 2020. A Graveside inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Graniteville Cemetery.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Conway, SC., to the late Joe & Mae Durden. She was retired teacher, and a member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church in North Augusta, SC.
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, John Robinson. She is survived by her cousins, Eileen (Lyle) Wolfgram, Hephzibah, GA.; Stan Hileman Jr., Warrenville, SC.; Kim (J.D.) Wyatt, Cross Hill, SC.; and Linda Hoag, Martinez, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 26, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020