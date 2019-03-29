|
Funeral Services for Ms. Patricia "Pat" Rogers, 83, who entered into rest March 27, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock from First Baptist Church of North Augusta. Reverend G. Larry Scales officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Rogers was a native of Thomson, a former resident of Warrenville, having made North Augusta her home for the past 62 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Because He Lives Sunday School Class and Strom Fellowship. Ms. Rogers was formerly employed as Property Manager with Plaza Terrace Apartments and with Senior Friends at Doctors Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Radford Clinton and Mary Kate Ross Rogers and a sister, Betty Posey.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth Rogers, Jefferson, GA and Mary Ann Gray, Goose Creek, SC; five nieces, Terri Belger, Jackie Bishoff, Lisa Hutson, Susan Tilley and Patti Yedor; three nephews, Tommy Posey, Richard Posey and Michael Gray.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening from 5 until 7.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Strom Fellowship c/o First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019