Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ryan Brooks


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ryan Brooks Obituary
Patricia Ryan Brooks
Martinez, Georgia—Patricia(Pat) Ryan Brooks, 74, of Augusta, Georgia died on February 24, 2020 after a long battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. She was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on February 3, 1946 to Fredrick Ryan and Beatrice (Benoit) Ryan who preceded her in death. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Katie Brooks Hansen of North Augusta, SC, Stephanie Brooks of Beckley, WV and Carrie Brooks of Martinez, GA. She is also survived by two brothers, John Ryan of Kirkland ,WA and Ted Ryan of Rochester, VT. Her oldest brother Jim Ryan also preceded her in death. Pat had 4 grandchildren, Brandon Brooks, Justin Hansen, Mary DiBenedetti and Alexandra Hansen and 2 great grandchildren Elle and Grayson Hull. She also had multiple cousins and nieces and nephews who live across the United States.
Like her parents, Pat was an accomplished lifelong artist. Her talents included painter, sculptor, woodcarver, furniture upholstery and jewelry making but she was best known for creating life-like handmade dolls. Her dolls have been sold commercially around the world. She was also a gifted seamstress and made many formal dresses and wedding dresses for her daughters.
There will be a drop in receiving of friends and family at McNeill Funeral home in Martinez, GA on Saturday February 29th from 2:00-4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to support the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art in Pat's name. Her daughters said that their mom was their first and best art teacher all throughout their childhood, and they know how lucky they were to have her at home and always there to teach them about art and life. They would love for other kids to benefit from her love of art the way they did.
Checks can be sent to 506 Telfair Street Augusta, GA 30901 or through their website https://www.ghia.org/donate.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -