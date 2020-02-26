|
Patricia Ryan Brooks
Martinez, Georgia—Patricia(Pat) Ryan Brooks, 74, of Augusta, Georgia died on February 24, 2020 after a long battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. She was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on February 3, 1946 to Fredrick Ryan and Beatrice (Benoit) Ryan who preceded her in death. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Katie Brooks Hansen of North Augusta, SC, Stephanie Brooks of Beckley, WV and Carrie Brooks of Martinez, GA. She is also survived by two brothers, John Ryan of Kirkland ,WA and Ted Ryan of Rochester, VT. Her oldest brother Jim Ryan also preceded her in death. Pat had 4 grandchildren, Brandon Brooks, Justin Hansen, Mary DiBenedetti and Alexandra Hansen and 2 great grandchildren Elle and Grayson Hull. She also had multiple cousins and nieces and nephews who live across the United States.
Like her parents, Pat was an accomplished lifelong artist. Her talents included painter, sculptor, woodcarver, furniture upholstery and jewelry making but she was best known for creating life-like handmade dolls. Her dolls have been sold commercially around the world. She was also a gifted seamstress and made many formal dresses and wedding dresses for her daughters.
There will be a drop in receiving of friends and family at McNeill Funeral home in Martinez, GA on Saturday February 29th from 2:00-4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to support the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art in Pat's name. Her daughters said that their mom was their first and best art teacher all throughout their childhood, and they know how lucky they were to have her at home and always there to teach them about art and life. They would love for other kids to benefit from her love of art the way they did.
Checks can be sent to 506 Telfair Street Augusta, GA 30901 or through their website https://www.ghia.org/donate.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020
