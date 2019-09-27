|
|
Patricia Schaffer
Augusta , GA—Patricia Ann Schaffer entered into rest Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 59, after a long battle with cancer.
Patricia was born in Frankfurt Germany, a self-proclaimed proud Army brat. As a graduate of Butler High School and Augusta College, she was actively involved in her community. Patricia became the co-owner of Villa Europa Restaurant in 1989 after having been on staff since 1974. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, gardening and cooking. Patricia was always willing to help anyone in need. She stayed involved with the positive growth of her community as a Board member of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce and Richmond County Development Authority, as well as her involvement in many local charitable events. Patricia was loved deeply by her family and friends and will be missed by many.
Patricia is survived by her mother: Anneliese Neises; sisters: Peggy Schaffer (McKinley) and Lynda Tesney (Mike); stepmother: Judith Schaffer; best friend: Sherri Holley; nieces: Brittany Rose (Joe), Rachel Tesney (Kevin), Laura Tesney and Sarah Kernaghan (Evan); nephew: Jacob Schaffer; great nieces and nephew: Cael, Heidi, & Colleen Rose; stepdaughters: Lindsey Holley and Lauren Greer (Christopher); step granddaughter: Skyler Holley; and her beloved fur baby: Riley. She was preceded in death by her father: Marvin Schaffer; stepfather: Joseph Neises; and a nephew: Bryan Schaffer.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross Celebrant. The family would like to invite friends to a celebration of life following the service at Villa Europa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unite in the Fight for Cancer at 1120 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30912 or to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church at 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service in the church narthex.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 9/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019