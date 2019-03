Patricia Hensley Smart entered into rest Friday, March 1, 2019.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Henry A. Smart, two sons Henry A. Smart, Jr. (Jennifer) of Atlanta, Steve Blair Smart (Tammy) of Santee, SC; two granddaughters Shannon Smart of Greenville, NC and Carolina Smart of Atlanta; two step granddaughters April Hicks and Misty Wilhoit; sister Merle Jose of Appling; and several nieces and nephews.



Pat was a member of First Baptist Church of Louisville and enjoyed playing golf. For many years she served as President of P&H Supply Company which was a company she founded with her husband. Pat was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.



The graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Westview Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Melchior officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Louisville, 101 E 9th St, Louisville, GA 30434.



