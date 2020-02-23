|
Patricia "Patsy" Smith
Evans, Georgia—Evans- Patricia (Patsy) Adams Smith, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Patsy was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Old Hickory, Tennessee, to Faye Graves and Frank Slates Adams. She lived many different places in her youth including Richmond, Va, Buffalo, NY, and Buenos Aires, Argentina as her father was an engineer for Dupont. Upon returning to the States from Argentina, her family settled in Augusta, Georgia. After graduation from the Academy of Richmond County, she graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and majored in Interior Design. While at the University of Georgia, she met Jack B. Smith to whom she was married to for 60 years. She and Jack settled in Thomson, Georgia, where they lived until 2015, at which time they moved to Brandon Wilde in Columbia County.
Patsy was active in the community and was a member of the garden club, Altar Guild at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and was a member of the Belle Meade Fox Hunt. She and Jack loved to travel the world, play tennis, and spend time at their home on Hilton Head, South Carolina. Because of their extensive travel, Patsy and Jack had many friends from all over the world. She had an adventurous spirit, enjoyed life to the fullest, and strived to make everyone around her do the same.
She is survived by her children, Barrett Smith, Brent Smith (Elizabeth), Michelle Smith Davenport (Andy); grandchildren: John Smith III (Charlotte), Evans Smith, Adams Smith, Hadley Smith, Suzi Davenport, and Scarlett Davenport; great grandchild: Alice Smith; sister, Becky Murphy; and special friends of the family: Tom Poole & Shannon Shealy. She predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Frank S. Adams, Jr. , and sister Suzanne Adams McElroy.
A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Thomson, Georgia, followed by visitation and lunch in the Family Life Center. In liue of Flowers the family requests donations be made to Briarwood Academy, 4859 Thomson Highway, Warrenton, Ga. 30828
The Augusta Chronicle - February 24, 2020
