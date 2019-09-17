Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church
2473 Golden Camp Rd
Augusta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church
2473 Golden Camp Rd
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hankerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Sullivan Hankerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Sullivan Hankerson Obituary
Patricia Sullivan Hankerson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Patricia Sullivan Hankerson, age 65, wife of Nathaniel Hankerson, of 4 Jarvis Court, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday 21, 2019 at Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church, (Viewing 10-11 AM) 2473 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906. Burial will follow in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Ridge Spring, SC.
The only public viewing will be held at the Church on Saturday from 10-11 AM.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, AIken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/18/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now