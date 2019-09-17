|
Patricia Sullivan Hankerson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Patricia Sullivan Hankerson, age 65, wife of Nathaniel Hankerson, of 4 Jarvis Court, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday 21, 2019 at Belle-Terrace Presbyterian Church, (Viewing 10-11 AM) 2473 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906. Burial will follow in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Ridge Spring, SC.
The only public viewing will be held at the Church on Saturday from 10-11 AM.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, AIken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
