Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Patricia Taylor Pendergrass


1940 - 2019
Patricia Taylor Pendergrass Obituary
Patricia Pendergrass,78, beloved wife of the late Gilbert Earl Pendergrass, entered into rest on June 5, 2019. Survived by children, Daniel Brown III, Spencer Brown, Janet Starkey (Mike), Judy Brown, Brian Brown (Dianna). Grandchildren are Ashley, Jade, Matthew and several nieces and nephews. Survived by sister Doris Pope (Jerry), Brother in Law, Bob Booth. Proceeded in death by a sister, Shannon Booth. Ms. Pat retired from the Jet Food Store in Waynesboro, Ga. She was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan and enjoyed playing bingo.

There will be a Celebration of Life where the family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home. There will be an inurnment on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907

(706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 24, 2019
