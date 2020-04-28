|
Patricia "Patt" Tucker
Grovetown, Georgia—Patricia "Patt" Clark Tucker, age 74, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Patt was born on December 30, 1945, in Lebanon, Kentucky. She was a 1963 graduate of Campbellsville High School and later earned her beautician license.
On July 10, 1970, she married her devoted husband, Carl "Keith" Tucker. While her husband was active duty in the military and her family was stationed abroad she was a homemaker. Once her family moved to the Fort Gordon area she was employed at Waccamaw and loved assisting her customers in the floral department, making beautiful and elaborate arrangements for many occasions. After moving to Warner Robins, GA, she worked for Children's Friend Learning Center Inc. Upon retirement, they moved home to Grovetown to be with family. Throughout her time in Grovetown, she was an active member of Grovetown United Methodist Church. She was an avid supporter of Goodwill Industries. She loved reading and enjoyed crafting, especially making homemade Christmas ornaments for her friends and family every year.
She is preceded in death by her father, Everett Forrest Clark and her mother, Stella Clark Martin. She is survived by her loving husband, Carl "Keith" Tucker and their three children, Adam "Troy" (Tammy) Tucker, Lara Tucker, and Brian Tucker. Mamaw will greatly be missed by her 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Jarid) Moon, Lindsey (Phillip) Knox, Tyler Tucker, David Thomas (Jessica) Mayo, Dillon Mayo, Lauren Tucker, Madison Tucker, and Adam Tucker and 4 great grandchildren, Madeline "Maddy" Moon, James, Michael, and Kaylee Knox; and her furr baby, Katie.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sandy Heslop officiating. A public memorial is tentatively scheduled for July 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patt's memory to Grovetown United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Patt's primary care physician, Rebecca Talley, MD., Alliance Hospice, and Right at Home.
