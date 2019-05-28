Entered into rest Sunday, May 26, 2019, Mrs. Patricia A. Turner, 86, loving wife of Walter N. Turner.



Mrs. Turner was an active member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed being involved with the children at the church. She worked in retail for many years including J.B. Whites for 17 years and was active with the .



Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughters: Deborah Carlson (Lenny) and Trudye L. Pepper; son: Brian A. Turner; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her brothers, John Lahiff and Louis Lahiff.



The funeral service will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Cash officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's Care, 1901 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2019