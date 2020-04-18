The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Patricia V. Stacks

Patricia V. Stacks Obituary
Patricia V. Stacks
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, Mrs. Patricia V. Stacks, 64, wife of the late Mr. Gerald Stacks, Sr.
Born in Paris, France, Patricia was incredibly proud of becoming an American citizen. She worked at CVS Pharmacy for 28 years. She was known for the love and compassion she showed to every person she met.
Family members include son: Gerald Stacks, Jr.; sister: Nanette Hayes; brother: John Tucker; niece: Aubrie (Steven) Vasquez, Jennifer Tucker, Christopher Tucker; mother-in-law: Irene Murphy; brother-in-law; Robert Murphy; sister-in-law: Tammy Murphy; nephew: Robbie Murphy and beloved cousin: Pierre Lambert. In addition to her husband, Patricia was predeceased by her mother: Madeleine Tucker; and brother: Alan Tucker.
A private graveside service will be held at Walker Cemetery with Father Kurt Miller officiating.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
