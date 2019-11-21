|
|
Patricia York
Martinez, Georgia— Patricia Jane Nichols York passed away November 18, 2019, wife of the late Robert York and the late Warren Beckert.
Celebration of her life will be at Mosaic United Methodist Church 478 Columbia Industrial Blvd., Evans, Georgia 30809 on Saturday, November 23rd. at 11:00 am.
She is survived by her son, Norman Beckert; daughter, Catherine King (Joseph); sister, Audrey Gould and three grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher and Kristin.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019