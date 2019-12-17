|
|
Patrick A. Duffy
Augusta, Georgia—Augusta, GA- Mr. Patrick Ambrose Duffy, 81, entered into rest Monday, December 16, 2019, loving partner of Alexander Ramos.
Patrick was a native of Ireland but has resided in Augusta for several years. He worked as a hospital engineer for 18 years.
"They have but dropped their robe of clay to put their shining on; they have not wandered far away- they are not "lost" nor "gone". Though disenthralled and glorified they still are here and love us yet; the dear ones they have left behind they can never forget. They are not dead! They have but passed beyond the mists that blind us here into the new and larger life of that serener sphere."
In addition to his partner, Patrick is survived by his sibling: Kathleen Forkin of Ireland; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sibling, Bea of England.
The memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 18, 2019
