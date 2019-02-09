Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Cozart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Critcher Cozart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Critcher Cozart Obituary
Patrick Critcher Cozart, 46 years young, entered into rest Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.

Patrick was preceeded in death by his father, David Critcher Cozart.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Lynn Cartin; his daughter, Henley Blake Cozart; Henly's mother, Breann Michelle Ladun; his stepmother, Shirley Taylor; his brothers, Oliver Perry Fransham, Jr, Bradly Cozart and his wife, Levon Cozart, Seth Easton and his wife, Jan Bell Easton, Stephen Day and his fiance, Crystal Barber, Chris Clayton, and Rudy Rosado; and his cousin, George Logan Jackson III.

Patrick lived a beautiful life and touched so many lives. We ask that you come casual, wear Red Sox, Kentucky Wildcats, UGA. Grateful Dead, rival teams and bright colors. Luke 23:51; Isaiah 52:1-2.

Go Sox!

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.