Patrick Critcher Cozart, 46 years young, entered into rest Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Patrick was preceeded in death by his father, David Critcher Cozart.
He is survived by his mother, Janet Lynn Cartin; his daughter, Henley Blake Cozart; Henly's mother, Breann Michelle Ladun; his stepmother, Shirley Taylor; his brothers, Oliver Perry Fransham, Jr, Bradly Cozart and his wife, Levon Cozart, Seth Easton and his wife, Jan Bell Easton, Stephen Day and his fiance, Crystal Barber, Chris Clayton, and Rudy Rosado; and his cousin, George Logan Jackson III.
Patrick lived a beautiful life and touched so many lives. We ask that you come casual, wear Red Sox, Kentucky Wildcats, UGA. Grateful Dead, rival teams and bright colors. Luke 23:51; Isaiah 52:1-2.
Go Sox!
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019