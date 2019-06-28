|
|
Patrick Harley Jr., 49, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his residence from natural causes.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Laurie Crews Harley, parents Pat and Jackie Harley, sisters Charlene Dunbar (Eric) and Sharon Hamilton (Lee), nieces Michaela and Jordan Dunbar, Mia Hamilton, and his nephew Joshua Hamilton.
Patrick attended the University of South Carolina where he majored in Art. He was a talented artist, jeweler, and mechanic.
Well known for his sense of humor and wealth of knowledge about antiques, he enjoyed helping people understand the value of their treasures. He loved taking walks in the woods with his dog, Hunter. He was a member at Capers Chapel United Methodist Church. One of the last things he wrote was a description of looking out the window at "all that God created"
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SPCA Albrecht Center https://www.letlovelive.org/donate
Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019