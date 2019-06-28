Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Harley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Harley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Harley Jr. Obituary
Patrick Harley Jr., 49, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his residence from natural causes.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Laurie Crews Harley, parents Pat and Jackie Harley, sisters Charlene Dunbar (Eric) and Sharon Hamilton (Lee), nieces Michaela and Jordan Dunbar, Mia Hamilton, and his nephew Joshua Hamilton.

Patrick attended the University of South Carolina where he majored in Art. He was a talented artist, jeweler, and mechanic.

Well known for his sense of humor and wealth of knowledge about antiques, he enjoyed helping people understand the value of their treasures. He loved taking walks in the woods with his dog, Hunter. He was a member at Capers Chapel United Methodist Church. One of the last things he wrote was a description of looking out the window at "all that God created"

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SPCA Albrecht Center https://www.letlovelive.org/donate

Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.