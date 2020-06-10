Patrick J. "Pat" Coleman
1933 - 2020
Patrick "Pat" J. Coleman
Appling, Georgia—Patrick (Pat) J. Coleman, 87, passed away at home on Monday 8 June, 2020. He was a dedicated family man until the end of his life. Until his last day his concern was always the well-being of his family. He will be remembered as a father who was always there to help his family in whatever way was needed. Pat was born on April 30, 1933 in Boston Massachusetts to Patrick and Sarah Coleman. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1973. While stationed at Fort Gordon he met the love of his life, Barbara (Tudor). They were married in March of 1955. Over the years they welcomed six children into their lives. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was also past Post Commander of VFW post 6445.
He is survived by his 3 sons and 2 daughters, Michael Coleman (Linda) of Appling Ga, Robert Coleman (Velda) of Appling Ga, Barbara Ellis (Randall) of Martinez Ga, Kenneth Coleman of Appling Ga. (Jennifer) and Joy Lynn Lowe (Jason) of Harlem. He also leaves behind 17 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Barbara E. Coleman and eldest son Patrick J. Coleman Jr.
Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, with a visitation from 12:00 until 1:30 PM at Starling Funeral home in Harlem, followed by graveside service at 2:00 pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Grovetown Ga.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Patricia M. Coleman Dowling
Patricia M. (Coleman) Dowling
Family
