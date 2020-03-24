Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Patrick "PaPa Pat" Johnson


1966 - 2020
Patrick "PaPa Pat" Johnson Obituary
Mr. Patrick "PaPa Pat" Johnson
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mr. Patrick "Papa Pat" Johnson, 54, beloved husband to Mrs. Loraine Michelle Waters Johnson, entered into rest on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. A private Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. The family will share it via Facebook live for those unable to attend. To leave a memory of "Papa Pat" and condolences for the Johnson family, please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020
