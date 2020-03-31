|
|
Patrick Kirkey
Saluda, SC—Patrick E. Kirkey, 71, Born July 26, 1948 entered into rest peacefully at his farm on March 30, 2020.
Pat was a native from Augusta, GA and built a successful international computer company in Orlando, Kirkey and Associates. Completely and surprisingly out of character, he purchased his farm in Saluda, SC where he began to raise beef cattle with his grandsons. He continued to keep his spread sheets for figures on all the cattle and farm equipment. Pat loved to spend time with his family at sporting events and riding the gator on the farm.
He was affectionately known as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandsons. Pop-Pop always had plenty of snacks and drinks for all of them on the farm. We will miss his dry sense of humor, his cooking skills, and the TV being played louder than the sound system at the football field.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Kirkey and his sister, Sharon Cason.
He is survived by his daughters, Catherine (Glenn) Metts of North Augusta, SC, Jeannie (David) Winn of Saluda, SC. His grandchildren, Fletcher (Jayde) Winn, Forrest Winn, Fulton Winn of Saluda and Tiffany (Joshua) Disch, Rebecca (Robert Ashley) Melton and Travis Metts of North Augusta and great-grandsons, Jackson, Jason and Lucas, his brother, Mike Kirkey and sister, Carol (Tom) Pugh of Augusta, GA and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for the immediate family. After the unprecedented situation in our world settles, there may be a service for family and friends held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Saluda High School Athletic Department, 160 Ivory Key Road, Saluda, SC 29138.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020