Patsy Lamb Poss
DeFuniak Springs, FL—Patsy Lamb Poss, age 88, met her Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born to Russell and Thelma Lamb on June 22, 1932 in Glascock County, GA. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Poss; two daughters Clary Milburn and Joy Poss; one sister Mattie Mae Chalker, and three brothers Robert Lamb, Louis Lamb, and Gene Lamb. She is survived by daughters Johnnie Kay Ealum (BJ), Clyde Standland (Larry) all of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Diane McDonald of Anchorage, AK; one son, Louis Poss (Joy) of Lakeview, Arkansas; sister, Katherine English (Joel), and brother, Joe Lamb (Renee); 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren. Services being held at Clary Glenn Funeral Home in DeFuniak Springs on Friday, July 24, 2020. Time of visitation 3:00-4:00 PM followed by celebration of life at 4:00 PM. Burial to follow in the Gum Creek Cemetery in Glendale Community. Flowers are being accepted.
