Patsy Perdue Dickerson, 67, wife of John W. Dickerson, Sr, entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Graveside services will be held, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM, from Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Pastor Larry Harmon officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
Mrs. Dickerson, daughter of the late Mellouise Hayden Perdue and Ollie Perdue, retired from Civil Service at Fort Gordon. She was a member of West Acres Baptist Church and the Love Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Burnett.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Vicki Dickerson, of Augusta, Ashley Dickerson, also of Augusta, and John W. Dickerson, Jr. (Kristin), of Hephzibah; and her nephew, Brian Burnett (Meredith), of North Augusta, SC.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Missons of Integrity, 4115 Columbia Rd, STE 5 PMB 238, Martinez, GA 30907; West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Rd, Evans, GA 30809; or Gideons International, Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019