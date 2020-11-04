Paul Alan Clark
Hephzibah, GA— Paul Alan Clark won his battle with cancer and gained his wings October 25, 2020. Paul was born December 4, 1952 to Cary and Jeanne Clark in Coral Gables, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents Cary Clark and Jeanne Young, his brothers Chris Clark and Vincent Young, and his nephew Michael Clark. He leaves to cherish his love and memories, his daughter Jacqueline(Jeff) Potts, his brother Wayne(Zulimi) Clark, his sisters in law Kimberly Clark and Marcia Young, his grandchildren Kaydence, Sebastian, and Scarlett, his nieces Christi(Tim), Sara(Brandon), Elise, and Houston as well as his great nephew Noah. He also leaves behind his fiancé and partner in life Gail Barletta plus his bonus children and grandchildren Denise (David) Pike, Melissa Fuller, Tony (Skylar) Barletta, Wesley (Alexis), Alisia, Mattison, Brooklyn, Katie, Abbey, Emily, and Amy along with a host of friends that will remember his love for life, his generosity for others, and his desire to leave this world a better place. A Celebration of Life service will be held November 7, 2020 from 4-6pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home, 124 Davis Rd., Augusta, Ga. In lieu of flowers, it was Paul's wishes to make a donation to the charity of your choice
in his honor. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me a crown of the righteousness, which the Lord will award me on that day.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/05/2020