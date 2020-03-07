|
|
Paul B. Vaughn
Augusta, GA—Paul B. Vaughn, 59, entered into rest on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence.
A private service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Vaughn, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, was the son of the late Leighton and Alice Hill Vaughn. He had retired from IES as an Electrician.
Survivors include his children, Shayne, Derrek and Kyle Vaughn; his siblings, Frank Thomas Vaughn, Jean Fulfer, Claudia Harrell and Leighton Vaughn, Jr.; as well as five grandchildren.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/08/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020