The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Augusta Canal~Historic Mill Village Trailhead
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Brown Obituary
Paul Brown
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, May 7, 2020, Paul Edward Brown, 75.
Paul was affectionately known by friends as "Po Paul." He was a 1963 graduate of Boggs Academy and a long-time cable contractor in the Georgia~Caolina areas. Paul was a unique, strong, independent, opinionated, vocal, wise and loving southern gentleman whom loved people and life. In life he loved to travel, read, give to others, and teach others to live life to its fullest. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his long time significant other, Shamry Hudson; honorary daughter: Lisa Dunn; with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents: Sam and Lizzie Mae Brown, brother: Larry Brown, and sisters: Betty and Brenda.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am on the Augusta Canal~Historic Mill Village Trailhead (with all social distancing guidelines in place).
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 5/15/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now