|
|
Paul Brown
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, May 7, 2020, Paul Edward Brown, 75.
Paul was affectionately known by friends as "Po Paul." He was a 1963 graduate of Boggs Academy and a long-time cable contractor in the Georgia~Caolina areas. Paul was a unique, strong, independent, opinionated, vocal, wise and loving southern gentleman whom loved people and life. In life he loved to travel, read, give to others, and teach others to live life to its fullest. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his long time significant other, Shamry Hudson; honorary daughter: Lisa Dunn; with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents: Sam and Lizzie Mae Brown, brother: Larry Brown, and sisters: Betty and Brenda.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am on the Augusta Canal~Historic Mill Village Trailhead (with all social distancing guidelines in place).
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 5/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020