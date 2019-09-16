|
Paul Crick, Jr.
Augusta, Ga—Paul O. Crick, Jr., 90, husband of Betty Skelton Crick, died peacefully at home Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was the only child of Paul and Charlotte Crick.
Paul was born in Monteagle, Tennessee and attended Saint Andrews Sewanee, Tennessee Tech and the University of Georgia. After his tour with the United States Army, he worked in the Civil Service Branch of the United States Government until his retirement in 1984. Paul was an avid golfer and a member of the Forest Hills Golf Association for many years and served in several offices. For the past 25 years he and Betty have traveled all over the world and especially enjoyed the many golfing trips to Scotland, Ireland and Hawaii.
Paul is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Sherrie Page (Robert), Ginger Richardson (Gary), his grandsons Lee Richardson (Mary), John Paul Richardson (Amanda), and his great granddaughter Maren Katherine Richardson. In addition to his parents, Paul is predeceased by his first wife, Katherine Aylor Crick.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Encompass Hospice nurses, Pamela and Shannon, and to Paul's caregivers Mimi, Taffanie, and Tanya.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son. A private memorial service will be held in Tennessee at a later date.
