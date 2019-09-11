|
|
|
Dr. Paul Floyd Taylor
Aiken, SC—- Dr. Paul Floyd Taylor, 92, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Dr. Taylor is the husband of Sue Ann Sutton Taylor. They were lovingly married for 58 years. Survivors include a son, Larry Taylor, and his wife Dee of Aiken, S.C; granddaughters Anna Moore and her husband Kitt of Hilda, S.C., and Jordan Mink of Aiken; brother John Wesley Taylor and his wife Nell, of Lexington, Ky. and sister Louise Crabtree and her husband, Lee of Paradise Valley, Ariz. He was preceded in death by sisters Rachel Taylor and Emma Taylor.
Dr. Taylor was born in Warm Springs, Ga., on July 14, 1927 to the late Vernon Floyd Taylor and the late Clara Emma Miller Taylor. He grew up in Pineville and attended Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University and earned his doctorate in United States History from the University of Kentucky. He served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. Dr. Taylor was a professor of U.S. History at Augusta College in Augusta, Ga. for 27 years and authored three books: "Bloody HARLAN: The United Mine Workers of America in Harlan County, Kentucky, 1931-1941," "Memories of a Mountain Educator: From a One-Room Schoolhouse to a College Classroom," and "The American Labor Movement (World History Companions)." He was a founding trustee of Westminster Schools of Augusta, a Christian, college preparatory school.
Dr. Taylor was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington, Ky. He faithfully attended Berlin Baptist Church in Salley, S.C, for the past 14 years. He loved University of Kentucky athletics, especially basketball, and the Big Blue Nation and the Atlanta Braves.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington, Ky., with Dr. Ellen Marmon officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be at the Pineville City Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. Pallbearers are Bart Taylor, JT Wooten, Troy Wooten, Don Rawls, Daniel Jeffcoat, Bill Smart, Ward Inabinet and David Hollingsworth. Honorary pallbearers are the Fidelis Sunday School Class at Centenary United Methodist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class and Choir at Berlin Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kentucky United Methodist Children's Homes, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, 40356, Berlin Baptist Church Children's Ministry, P.O. Box 190, Wagener, S.C., 29164 or Westminster Schools of Augusta, 3067 Wheeler Road, Augusta, 30909.
Hopper Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements and is honored to care for the family of Dr. Paul Floyd Taylor.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 13, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019