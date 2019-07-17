|
|
Mr. Paul Franklin Robinson, age 86, beloved husband of the late Nellie Reid Robinson, entered into rest Monday, July 15, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be graveside 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dewain French and Assistant Pastor Carl Lynn officiating.
Survivors are two sisters, Wilma Lynn and Shirley Chavous; one sister in law, Lucille Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Gerald Robinson, David Lynn, Frank Johnson, Ricky Chavous, Allen Chavous, and Benjamin Young.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019