Paul Golden, Jr.
Waynesboro, GA—Mr. Paul Golden, Jr., 66, entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Roberson Grove Baptist Church, 985 Hwy 24 West, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in the church cemetery. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019