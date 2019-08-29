Home

Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Roberson Grove Baptist Church
985 Hwy 24 West
Waynesboro, GA
Paul Golden Jr. Obituary
Paul Golden, Jr.
Waynesboro, GA—Mr. Paul Golden, Jr., 66, entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Roberson Grove Baptist Church, 985 Hwy 24 West, Waynesboro, Georgia. Interment will be in the church cemetery. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
