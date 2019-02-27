The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Paul Horn


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Horn Obituary
Entered into rest Sunday, February 24, 2019 at home, Paul Horn, 70, loving husband of Sun Horn.

Mr. Horn was retired U.S. Army after 22 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran. Mr. Horn was also retired from the Columbia County Sheriff's Department.

Family members include: In addition to his wife, one son: David Scott Horn (Sarah); four grandchildren: Dawson Joy Horn, Kennedy Lyn Horn, Bowman Scott Horn, Davis Boone Horn; one sister: Nancy Minsker (Scott). Mr. Horn was predeceased by his parents, Eugene Horn, Sr. and Helen Gallagher Horn and his brother, Eugene Horn, Jr.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at The Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
