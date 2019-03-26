|
Mr. Paul Lofton Sims, Jr., went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Maxine Smith Sims with whom, he spent 67 wonderful years.
Funeral services will be at Platt's Funeral Home at 337 N. Belair Rd., Evans, GA 30809 on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held on the same date from 12:30-2:00pm. Dr. Kevin Steele of National Hills Baptist Church will be officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Senior Men's Bible Class of National Hills Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul L. Sims, Sr., his mother, Ethel McCorkle Sims., his grandmother, Loffie McCorkle and his aunt Macy Toolis. In addition to his loving wife, Maxine, he is survived by his daughters, Debra Barrios, and her husband, Roger, of Marietta, GA; Donna Fender and her husband, Fred, of Fernandina Beach, FL; his sons, Duane Sims of Grovetown, GA; and Daryl Sims and his wife, Kathryn, of Buford, GA; his grandchildren Brian Barrios, Lindsay Barrios, Mitchell Fender, Kristen Fender, and Caleb Sims; and his great grandchildren Cameron Barrios, Ethan Barrios, Grayson Barrios, and Rhett Fender.
Paul loved and was very proud of his children. He always tried to be available and showed interest in anything they were doing or showed interested in. He believed that if one approached you on a given subject and you didn't take time to listen, that child might never approach you on that subject again.
Paul was a native of Augusta, GA. He graduated from Richmond Academy, the Junior College of Augusta, and Newberry College. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict as a chemist at White Sands Proving Ground, Las Cruces, NM, where the German scientist, Wernher Von Braun, was helping the United States get into space. Paul analyzed and tested fuels for the Redstone motor, which was the motor that launched America's first satellite, Explorer I, into space.
After the Army, Paul worked as a chemist at Babcock & Wilcox for a few years. He and his family later moved to Fernandina Beach, FL, where he worked as an analytical and solutions chemist for ITT Rayonier, Inc. He retired as Supervisory Chemist and later moved back to Grovetown, GA.
Paul has been an active member of Curtis Baptist Church of Augusta, GA, First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach, and National Hills Baptist Church of Augusta, GA. Over the years, he has been an active deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Paul was an avid sportsman, having owned Thoroughbred and Quarter horses, he rode horseback until he was 88 years old. He played polo on the last Augusta Polo Team. He also raised and showed racing pigeons. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed pistol and rifle target shooting. He raised and showed fifteen-inch Beagle Hounds.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019