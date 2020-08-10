1/1
Paul T. "Terry" Sharpton Sr.
Paul T. "Terry" Sharpton, Sr.
Beech Island, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Paul T. "Terry" Sharpton, Sr., 78, who entered into rest August 10, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 3 o'clock in the Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island Cemetery with Pastor Greg Williams and Rev. Frank Hyder officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials may be made to Historic First Baptist Church of Beech Island, 170 Church Road, Beech Island, SC 29842.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
