Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Armstrong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul W. Armstrong Obituary
SFC Paul W. Armstrong 83, husband of the late Barbara H. Armstrong entered into rest on Friday March 1, 2019 at Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday March 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the ceremonial detachment of Fort Gordon. Paul was a member of the Delaware Tribe of Oklahoma. Proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by a grandson Barry J. Conover. Survivors include his daughter Sheryl Conover; son Mark Armstrong; brother Harland (Janet) Armstrong; sister Barbara (Tony) Grebowski; granddaughter and spouse Collen Conover and Robert Phillips; also surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many extended members of family.

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now