SFC Paul W. Armstrong 83, husband of the late Barbara H. Armstrong entered into rest on Friday March 1, 2019 at Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday March 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the ceremonial detachment of Fort Gordon. Paul was a member of the Delaware Tribe of Oklahoma. Proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by a grandson Barry J. Conover. Survivors include his daughter Sheryl Conover; son Mark Armstrong; brother Harland (Janet) Armstrong; sister Barbara (Tony) Grebowski; granddaughter and spouse Collen Conover and Robert Phillips; also surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many extended members of family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019