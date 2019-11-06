|
Paul W. Harless
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Paul W. Harless, 97, who entered into rest October 15, 2019, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors. Pastor Stephen Long officiating.
Mr. Harless was a native of Corroyton, Tennessee, having made North Augusta his home for the past 65 years. He was retired from E.I. DuPont Company at the Savannah River Plant with 34 years of service and was a member of the North Augusta Southern Methodist Church and the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post # 71. Mr. Harless was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Carlisle Harless.
Mr. Harless was a member of the "Greatest Generation" having served in the US Navy in World War II and the Korean Conflict, retiring from the US Naval Reserve. As a young man he wanted to see the world, so he enlisted in the US Navy in 1938. Through a coin toss he was assigned to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Presidential Yacht where he witnessed meetings with many world leaders. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor he was transferred to the destroyer USS John Rogers in the South Pacific where he earned 12 Battle Stars. He participated in the battle of Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima and was at Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered. Later, Mr. Harless was recalled to service for the Korean Conflict. He shared his life experiences with historians and veterans, especially seeking to inspire the youth concerning the greatness of America and patriotism. Mr. Harless was interviewed at several World War II museums as well as presenting many programs concerning World War II and the Pacific Theater.
Survivors include a son, Daniel E. (Linda) Harless, Ponte Vedra, FL; two daughters, Anne (Earl) Schallenberg, Ft. Worth, TX and Julia (David) Butler, Lincolnton, GA; five grandchildren, Mandee H. (Chris) Lott, Jeff (Christie) Harless, Lara (Glenn) Goss, Angie (Drew) Shedd and Brian (Jackie) Schallenberg; fourteen great grandchildren, Taylor Adams, Drew Harless, Jacob Harless, Carli Lott, Sara Harless, Jesse Lott, Brendan Goss, Caleb Goss, Maddi Goss, Mackenzie Goss, Avalyn Shedd, Wyatt Shedd, Hannah Schallenberg and Josiah Schallenberg; one great great-granddaughter, Braelin Crews.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the North Augusta Southern Methodist Church, 615 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
