DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Paul Willard Reeves


1935 - 2019
Paul Willard Reeves Obituary
Paul Willard Reeves, 83, went into eternal rest at home on June 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be 3pm Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Deloach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)

You may sign the guest book and view full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019
