|
|
Paul Willard Reeves, 83, went into eternal rest at home on June 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be 3pm Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Deloach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book and view full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019