Paul Williams Jr.
Grovetown , GA —Paul "Bud" Williams passed away on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, GA at the age of 73. He was born on February 13, 1947 to the late Paul and Shirley Williams in Sayre, PA. Paul served 10 years in the US Army where he completed 2 tours in Vietnam. After leaving the military, Paul worked as an electrician until his retirement in 2012. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; his children, Jennifer Cook and Paul "Chip" Williams; his grandson, Sidney Cook; and his siblings, Robert, David, Glenda, and Patricia.
