Paula Jean Higdon Gregory

Paula Jean Higdon Gregory Obituary
Paula Jean Higdon Gregory
Augusta, GA—Paula Jean Higdon Gregory, 63, wife of Wilson S. Gregory, Jr., entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment to follow at West View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
