Mrs. Paula Kay "P Ma" Oliphant, 63, of Thomson Hwy, Warrenton, GA entered into rest April 5, 2019 at Augusta University.
Paula was born in Middletown, Ohio to the late Frederick Paul Brown and the late Wilma Eileen Hanson Brown. She moved to Thomson, GA in 1979 and worked many years as a beautician with Julia's Beauty Salon and most recently worked at All About Hair. "P Ma" as she was affectionately known loved flower gardening and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Warrenton. In addition to her parents, Paula was predeceased by a brother, Lee Brown.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Oliphant of Warrenton, GA; daughters, Kelli Crafton (Tommy), Alicia Martin (Derick), and Jessica Phillips (Cody) all of Thomson, GA; brothers, Gary Brown of Burnside, KY, Bill Brown of Waxhaw, NC; and grandchildren, Kalli Crafton, Derrian Martin, Makayla Martin, Tyndell Crafton, Colton Phillips, Trappas Crafton, Madison Phillips and Cannon Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Warrenton with Rev. Brandon Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Paula Oliphant.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019