Mrs. Paulette "Polly" Story Padgett
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mrs. Paulette "Polly" Story Padgett, 73, loving wife of the late Mr. Ray "Footsie" Padgett, Jr. of Rush Street, North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a brother, Willie Steven Story, Jr.
Mrs. Padgett was born in Gibson, Georgia to the late Willie Steven and Cara May Thigpen Story. She spent her career in the medical field working for various doctors and hospitals in the C.S.R.A. with thirty-plus years of service. Mrs. Padgett was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Beech Island, SC. She loved to travel and had visited most of the United States but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren always attending all of their games and church events.
Surviving are her children: Steve Padgett (Jennifer), Cheryl Morris (Mike), and Kevin Padgett (Sarah), all of North Augusta, SC; four sisters, Elizabeth Goodwin, North Augusta, SC, June Yaun, Warrenville, SC, Ann Griesel (Ben), Martinez, GA, and Pamela Young (Larry), North Augusta, SC; a brother, John Story (Rita), Thomson, GA; eleven grandchildren: Nicholas Padgett, Victoria McNure (Eric), Zachary Padgett, Keith Padgett, Kyle Crews, Cooper Crews, Alex Padgett, Hunter Morris, Evan Morris, Savannah Padgett, and Carter Padgett and two great-grandchildren, Caroline Padgett and Jordan McNure.
Friends may call at the Padgett residence and the family will greet friends Friday from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday at 1 o'clock at Lakeside Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC with Pastor Tad Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Mrs. Padgett will be placed in the church at noon on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jeff Young, Mike Morris, Eric McNure, Andrew McNeil, Brian Story, and Justin Story.
